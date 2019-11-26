Happy meal books aim to inspire children to read

JOHNSTOWN Pa. (WTAJ) — Children at the Learning Lamp in Johnstown had some special visitors today.

Senator Wayne Langerholc and McDonalds teamed up to read a special book to the children.

Mcdonald’s partnered with NASA to create the book which is a four-part series celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing.

The goal is to get children interested in reading at a young age.

“It’s so important that we get children involved in reading. It really forms such a strong foundation and basis for success later in life,” Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr: Rep 35th District.

The books are being given to children in happy meals.

Mcdonald’s franchisee, John Coyle says the restaurant is also celebrating their new nutritional happy meals, which are under 600 calories.