‘Happy HOLE-IDAYZ’ Sheetz brings back fan-favorite donut hole ale

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the holidays approach, Sheetz stores across their regions will be celebrating with their fan-favorite ‘HOLE-IDAYZ’ ale, brewed with Sheetz donut holes.

‘Project Happy Hole-idayz’ will go on sale on Black Friday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m. and will be available in 261 of their stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia, the company stated.

Sheetz partnered with Wicked Weed Brewing Company to create the one-of-a-kind blend that’s brewed with Sheetz vanilla donut holes. It’s said to give off several flavors like fresh-baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey, and malted barley.

If you want to give it a try, you better act fast! Once it’s sold out, you’ll have to wait another year and hope they brew it again.

You can find all participating stores by clicking here.