Handgun stolen from local VFW, police look for information

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Bellefonte are looking for information after a handgun was stolen from the Bellefonte VFW.

They report the crime happened between late evening on Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Police state that footage appears to show a man breaking into the building after the club was closed. He was then seen grabbing the Springfield Armory 45 caliber handgun from behind the bar and then leaving from the rear exit in quick fashion.

Police report the gun was on display and was the prize for a benefit raffle the club had started two days earlier.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Bellefonte Police Department at 814-353-2320.