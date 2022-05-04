BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Voters in Bedford County are asked to check their mail-in or absentee ballots as the elections office says nearly 60 voters received duplicates.

The office is trying to contact voters who were impacted by the error. Those who received an extra ballot is asked to call the Bedford County Elections Office at (814)-623-4807.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Pennsylvania’s Primary Election will take place on May 17. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 10.