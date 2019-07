(WTAJ) — Several hamburgers and hot dog bun brands have been recalled due to a plastic choking hazard.

Brand names include: Clover Valley, Great Value, Laura Lynn, Nature’s Own, Piggly Wiggly, Publix, Food Depot, Sunbeam and Wonder.

Flowers Foods Bakery items are sold at top retailers including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Aldi, and others. The company said small pieces of hard plastic may be in some of the products and pose a choking risk.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.