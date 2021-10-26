Halloween Hustle: 5K event for autism set for State College this weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After the past few weeks of running from spooks and scares, one organization is asking you to run, or walk, in your costumes for autism at the Halloween Hustle in State College.

Local autism nonprofit The ACRES Project has teamed up with the Penn State sorority Alpha Xi Delta to organize the event the first inaugural Halloween Hustle 5K fundraiser. Participants can walk, jog or run at their own pace and all are encouraged (young, old, and four-legged) to dress up in their best Halloween costumes.

The noncompetitive, family and pet-friendly fun run will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Sidney Friedman Parklet, 241 S Fraser St. in downtown State College.



“We wanted to do something fun and silly for a fundraiser and the idea of seeing Spiderman and Bluey racing in a 5K just made us smile. It was an instant yes,” Bella Bregar, ACRES Project founder and executive director, said.

Participants are asked to register in advance at www.runsignup.com/acreshalloweenhustle.

Registration is $20 per person and benefits The ACRES Project’s community-funded programs which foster independence, social opportunities, and work/life skills for local adults with autism.



Registered participants will receive a free t-shirt, Halloween treats from Dunkin Donuts, and entry into a costume contest, with categories for kids, adults, groups, and pets. The best costumes in each category will win prizes donated by Discovery Space, Wegmans, University Wine Co., and Acres Artisans.



In addition, there’s lots more fun with other activities to enjoy at the parklet, including pumpkin decorating, Halloween games, a candy giveaway, and other kid-friendly crafts.

After the event, participants are encouraged to visit Doggies Pub for 10% off all food items, with all discounts donated to The ACRES Project.

Halloween drinks will also be available for those Hustlers that dare to try!



“We have had a lot of fun planning this event and learning about The ACRES Project,” Alex Shulman, Alpha Xi Delta’s Philanthropy Vice President, said. “We can’t wait to help host this event for the community and this wonderful nonprofit.”



To learn more about The ACRES Project and the Halloween Hustle, visit www.acresproject.org.