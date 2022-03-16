(WTAJ) — Two watershed restoration plans, including one that stretches through Centre and Huntingdon counties, have received their share of over $3 million in federal funding to improve local water quality.

The 25 square-mile Halfmoon Creek Watershed restoration plans are to reduce sediment, preserve critical landscapes, restore degraded landscapes and foster stewardship of the watershed, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF). The plan also calls for riparian buffers, stream restoration, streambank fencing, cover crops and no-till agriculture.

A portion of the Halfmoon Creek Watershed that runs through Centre and Huntingdon counties.

A portion of the Pequea Creek Watershed that stretches through Lancaster and Chester counties

The remaining $2 million in funding will go toward the 150 square-mile Pequea Creek Watershed that stretches through Lancaster and Chester counties. It’s reported the federal investment will support practices that keep soils and nutrients on the land instead of in the water with such practices as cover crops, no-till agriculture, nutrient management, animal waste management, riparian buffers, streambank fencing, streambank stabilization and reducing legacy sediment.

“Restoring the Halfmoon Creek and Pequea Creek watersheds, which feed into the Bay, are excellent examples of how improving local water quality benefits central Pennsylvania communities as much as the Chesapeake Bay,” CBF Federal Executive Director Denise Stranko said. “We commend Senators Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) for their steadfast commitment to the Bay and its waterways.”

Increased state and federal investments in Pennsylvania agriculture are key to getting the Commonwealth back on track to meeting its Clean Water Blueprint goals, the CBF said. More than 80 percent of the remaining pollution reductions must come from agriculture.

“Agricultural runoff across the Susquehanna River Basin significantly impairs the quality of the Chesapeake Bay,” Senator Bob Casey said. “I worked with Senator Cardin to support Pennsylvania farmers implement practices to keep sediment and nutrients out of waterways, which will restore the quality of the Chesapeake Bay for fisherman, boaters, swimmers, and all those who rely on the Bay. In addition to cleaning up our waterways and reducing further pollution, this funding brings us one step closer to a more sustainable economy.”

It’s reported that partners developing and implementing the Pequea and Halfmoon plans with CBF include county conservation districts, local watershed and conservation organizations, academic institutions, state and local government agencies, local businesses, planning agencies, landowners, farmers and residents.

“Having this level of support gives us and partners the fuel we need to make the goals we set forth in the plan a reality,” Caitlin Glagola, CBF’s Pennsylvania Watershed Coordinator who orchestrated the plan at Halfmoon Creek, said. “Combined with past and present initiatives in the watershed, we have a real chance at making significant strides in delisting impaired stream miles of Halfmoon Creek.”

According to the CBF, the Halfmoon restoration plan was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), making its implementation eligible for federal funding through Section 319 of the Clean Water Act. The Pequea Creek restoration plan was approved by DEP and is awaiting final EPA approval.

Coordinators at the CBF are now working on new watershed restoration plans for Marsh Creek in Centre County and the Upper Conestoga in Lancaster, Berks and Chester counties, respectively.