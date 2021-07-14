HALF OFF: Centre Area Transportation Authority offers select bus pass discounts

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced it will offer “deeply discounted” passes this fall.

Between Sunday, Aug. 1, and Friday, Dec. 21, passengers purchasing OnePass or Youth Pass will receive 50 percent off as a way of thanking riders and a welcome back to regular services at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

CATA announced its approved list of fall 2021 service changes that will go into effect Saturday, Aug. 21. A full list of the detailed changes can be found on their website.

Changes will affect the CATABUS fixed-route, CATAGO! micro-transit, CATARIDE paratransit services as well as a CATARIDE fare increase.

All riders will still be required to continue wearing a face covering over their nose and mouth while waiting for or riding on CATA’s services.

To learn more about CATA’s efforts in terms of COVID-19, you can visit their website under the “coronavirus information center.”