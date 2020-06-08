Hair salons see busy weekend after reopening in the green phase

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the weekend, area businesses saw a boom in customers after being closed since March.

The first place many visited? The hair salon.

Holiday Hair in Altoona is operating at 50% capacity and making sure no more than 12 people are inside at once.

“It has been insane,” Stylist Kayla Leib said.

and they're working at 50-percent capacity.

The salon usually welcomes walk-ins but nixed that to help slow some of the traffic.

“It gives you more of an opportunity to thoroughly clean which is fantastic, it’s something we’ve always done but now it’s a little more thorough,” Leib said.

Everyone is required to wear a mask at all times. the salon offers disposable ones for clients getting a color change or other treatment.

“We’re hoping that by following all of the rules that we get to go back to normal sooner rather than later,” Leib said.

Leib said it’s been great being back and see how happy their clients are to finally get a hair cut.

“That’s what we do it for. I mean, most of us will do it for that exact moment, where they’re like, I feel great. I feel like a new person. this whole thing doesn’t matter now because I feel great. that’s why a lot of us do it,”

The salon said they’ve always had high sanitation standards according to the State Board, but they’re cleaning more thoroughly and frequently.

As for when they could fit you in, the salon encourages you to give them a call, and they’ll do their best to see you as soon as they have an opening.