CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County is looking for homeowners for two properties in Centre County.

The properties are located in Bellefonte and Philipsburg. The property in Bellefonte is currently under construction while construction for the Philipsburg property is expected to start this summer. Habitat for Humanity is looking for homeowners that will work alongside volunteers.

ELIGIBILITY/HOW TO APPLY

To be eligible, you must meet the following criteria

A pressing need to improve their living conditions

Ability to demonstrate a “reasonable sense of responsibility for meeting current financial obligations”

Verify adequate income to keep up with monthly payments

Must commit to partner with Habitat by investing 350 hours of labor to Habitat through construction, ReStore or administrative activities (Friends and others can donate 100 hours)

Anyone interested in an application should call 814-353-2390 or email office@habitatgcc.org. Applicants should specify which property they are interested in.

Habitat said they assume the role of a lender and make a zero-interest mortgage for a reasonable term that best suits the eligible applicant. These mortgage payments can be as low as half of what a conventional mortgage would normally be, according to a statement from Habitat.