Gyms ready to reopen on Monday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The restrictions announced three weeks ago by the governor, due to COVID-19 is soon coming to an end.

On Monday indoor dining, indoor gyms and fitness facilities, as well as indoor businesses in the entertainment industry are among those businesses that will be reopening.

As we enter the new year, many are focused on improving their physical and mental health. The Blair Regional YMCA said they will be able to help the community reach their goals.

“Keep exercising, keep getting better at basketball, you know it’s fun to work on your body and work on a skill as well,” Hollidaysburg resident, Derek Baum said.

Baum’s new year resolution for 2021 is not only to improve himself physically but mentally as well.

“Being cooped up inside sometimes, you get frustrated, you start snapping at people, but coming out here lets you get out a lot of physical anxiety, lets you get out some emotion, just chucking a ball at a hoop so it definitely helps,” Baum said.

The executive director at the Blair Regional YMCA, Sharon Jones, said their facility can help people like Baum with their new year resolutions.

“When you look at the physical health that’s, the obvious thing that we have so folks can come and physically be well, but with physical activity, decreases stress, it provides us balance within our mental and our physical health,” Jones said.

And Jones adds that during the pandemic the Y also provides a safe social environment.

“At the Y there is an opportunity to have some social interaction with folks which is so important when people have spent so much time alone, now we practice social distancing and wearing masks and all those great things but there is an opportunity to have some of that mental wellness mixed in there through socialization,” Jones said.

And when their doors open Monday they are expecting to have an increase in folks returning to or joining the YMCA.

“We always have that trend where folks are looking to have a healthier lifestyle, there’s no better place then the YMCA to get that because we offer more than just fitness,” Jones said.

Along with a gym and indoor pool, the YMCA also offers fitness classes, swim lessons, and a variety of programs including youth development and healthy living.

They have opportunities to try it out and see if it’s right for you.