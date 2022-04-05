CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A coach faces felony charges for inappropriately touching a teenage girl at a gymnastics camp.

Nathaniel Singer, 26, of Carver, Massachusetts, was attending Woodward gymnastics camp in Centre County in the summer of 2019. The then 14-year-old teen of Illinois was also attending the camp where Singer would spot her while she was on the bars.

The teen who a criminal investigator interviewed in February 2021 said Singer touched her three times during an open gym session. She claimed he touched her over and under her gym leotard while showing her how he was supposed to spot her.

The teen said Singer would constantly follow her around camp and she also told several camp staff members that he made her feel uncomfortable.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Singer was charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, and corruption of a minor. He is out on unsecured $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.