Gunshots fired in two car chase, Altoona Police investigating cause

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Altoona say they are investigating reports of gunfire during a two car chase in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened on 2nd Street and 5th Avenue in Altoona around 2:30 am. According to officers, they received multiple calls about two vehicles chasing each other throughout the city, and firing multiple gunshots back and forth.

No injuries were reported, police say, but one round struck a nearby parked vehicle, that shattered the rear window.

Officers add they have interviewed the alleged parties involved, and are continuing to collect more evidence to resolve conflicting statements.

The investigation remains open and ongoing, and Altoona Police are asking anyone with direct information or surveillance video of the shooting to contact them directly.