JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An incident with what was believed to be AK-47 guns that had Greater Johnstown middle and high schools on lockdown Wednesday turned out to be teens with Orbeez blasters, police report.

It was reported to a school resource officer Wednesday that four Black males drove past the middle school while the children were outside and holding a gun out of the window of their vehicle. A staff member described the gun as being tan with an orange tip.

The same vehicle was then reported at the high school, holding a replica of an AK-47.

The schools were placed on lockdown for safety precautions

While officers search for the vehicle in question, they got a report of someone on a bicycle on Central Avenue that was shot with airsoft pellets by four males driving in a vehicle.

All four teens were found, two of them at a home on Horner Street. They reportedly all left school at 10:30 a.m. and were riding around town, scaring people and shooting the Orbeez Blaster.

No injuries were reported from the gun scare and the schools are clear. Police announced that there is no further danger to the public.

Charges on the teens are pending as police continue to investigate.