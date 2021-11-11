Guns, drugs, police badge found during parole visit, Altoona officers say

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) –An Altoona man was placed behind bars after police say guns, drugs, and a police badge with ID was found in his home during a state parole visit.

Christopher Aikens, 54, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 10, after Altoona police say a state parole visit turned up five guns, including a sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun, as well as suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, black tar heroin and prescription pills. A marijuana plant was also seized at Aiken’s home on the 300 block of W. Chestnut Avenue, according to the charges.

One of the guns was a .44 caliber handgun with no serial number. Roughly $480 in counterfeit $20-bills and an Altoona police badge and identification belonging to a retired officer were also found, police said.

Aikens has a criminal history dating back to the 80s that includes convictions for burglary and robbery.

He’s now in Blair County Prison, facing a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges. Bail is $100,000 cash and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

