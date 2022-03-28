ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested over the weekend when Altoona police and other agencies executed a warrant for his arrest.

Vova Boyd, 30, was reportedly seen on his front porch on 4th avenue during a saturation patrol on March 25. State Parole recognized Boyd, saying they had a warrant for his arrest.

Police said that Boyd tried to escape on foot but was caught by State Parole. Altoona police then got a search warrant for his 2nd-floor apartment.

After executing the search warrant, officers seized 1.2 oz of methamphetamine, 2.8 oz of suspected Fentanyl, 28 ecstasy pills, 32 Tramadol pills, 7 Suboxone, 2.4 oz of marijuana, a .25 caliber pistol, and $1800 of US currency.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Boyd was placed in Blair County Prison on $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.