Gunman in custody for overnight Altoona shooting

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in custody after shooting at a vehicle in the parking lot of Zach’s Sports and Spirits late Wednesday night.

Fa arah Robinson, 26, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault as well as four misdemeanors including possession of a firearm prohibited, recklessly endangering another person, unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with evidence.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near 5820 6th Avenue at 12:48 a.m, in the parking lot of Zach’s. While responding, multiple vehicles and people on foot fled the scene.

Robinson’s bail is set at $75,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25

