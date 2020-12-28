Gun stolen from Elk County home being investigated

JAY TWP. ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a Ruger Southpaw firearm was stolen from a home along with other various items estimated worth approximately $15,000.

The incident happened on the 4300 block of Gardner Hill Road in Jay Township on Dec. 12, 2020. The owner called PSP Ridgway at around 5 p.m. after noticing the forced break-in and theft. The total amount of items stolen, including a Ruger and Company gray stock/light rust firearm, and an American Flyer model train, totals roughly $15K.

Any one with information is asked to call PSP Ridway. The investigation is ongoing.

