Gun range proposed for two Clearfield County police departments

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– DuBois and Sandy Township are proposing to build a gun range for both of the municipalities’ police departments to train.

DuBois and Sandy Township police departments already collaborate for their training.

Currently, the departments practice at a boy scout camp outside of Penfield.

“There’s been some limitations with some of the distances up there,” Sandy Township manager Shawn Arbaugh said. “We really need some longer distances to qualify with some of our rifles.”

So both municipalities started to pursue a joint shooting range.

“We want to look into different things,” DuBois city manager Suplizio said. “Our departments together are big enough that they should have their own shooting range. Working together, you get a lot more done, a lot more accomplished.”

While the site for the proposed range isn’t finalized yet, it would be big enough accommodate the weapons officers have to know how to use.

“We think it would be a really great site,” Arbaugh said. “It’s away from residents, so it shouldn’t bother too many people out in the area where we think the location should be.”

The city and township will ask state legislators for grants to fund the gun range, and hold a few fundraisers to get the community involved.

“We just want to have a really good time with it,” Arbaugh said. “We’re looking at joint sporting events, the city versus the township, in baseball and basketball. We really want to get the community involved to help raise money to support this range.”

The city and township met with the project engineer and will move into the planning and design process, which could take a couple months to complete.

They will evaluate if the gun range would be only for police use, or will also be open to the community.