Gun, drugs, cash stolen from vehicles, PSP investigates

LIBERTY TWP., CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a report of a gun, drugs, and cash stolen from two vehicles at a Centre County home.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Oct. 11 when an unknown suspect(s) broke into the vehicles on Turkey Trail Road overnight. Police report that between the Jeep and Chevy Colorado, $700 was taken as well as a Glock 43 9MM handgun, and prescription bottles of Zanax, Flexeril, and Ambien.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.