Gun, ATVs among items stolen from Clearfield camp, police investigating

HUSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in DuBois are investigating a burglary of a camp in Clearfield County.

Police say the incident happened sometime between July 4 and August 1, at a camp on McLaughlin Parkway in Huston Township.

Victims told police two ATVs, a blue/red 1990 Suzuki 230 Quad Runner and a blue/red 1990 Kawasaki Bayou 220, and a .22 caliber rifle were among the items stolen from the camp. Keys to several campers and trailers, various tools among other smaller items were taken as well.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to called State Police in DuBois.