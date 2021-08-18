GUILTY: Somerset County couple convicted in abuse case of 5 children

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County couple has been found guilty of endangering the welfare of children, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas announced.

Nicole and Eric Barkman were found guilty after a two-day jury trial and several hours of deliberations. The trial came more than a year after police arrested and charged both after finding them living with five children in deplorable conditions.

In May 2020, police were called to assist CYS at the home in Paint Township only to find the house was filled with animal feces. They also reported that there was very little edible food and no running water. The couple claimed they were heading for West Virginia when police were able to issue a warrant for their arrest.

Both were convicted Aug. 17 with felony endangering the welfare of children. Assistant District Attorney Christina DeMarco-Breeden prosecuted the case.