CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- A Cambria County man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after being charged for shooting and killing his grandson in April 2021, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s office.

John T. Oblinsky, 68, of Summerhill pled guilty this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 26, as he was charged in last April over a domestic dispute that killed 21-year old Jacob T. Fisher. The autopsy showed that Fisher died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Oblinsky was set to go to trial on Feb. 4, according to his online court documents.

Oblinsky will be sentenced on March 23. at 9 a.m., according to the District Attorney’s office.