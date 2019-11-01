Guidelines for selecting a new mayor

State College Borough Council has been debating the guidelines surrounding the selection of a new interim Mayor.

Current Mayor Don Hahn is planning on resigning, pending his election for a local magisterial judge seat.

Wednesday at the State College Borough special meeting, council was split on guidlines to use for selecting a new Mayor.

Catherine Dauler, a Councilwoman for State College Borough, made a list of guidelines she thought the borough should use when looking at mayoral candidates.

Borough resident Michael Black says he thinks these guidelines are a bad idea.

“Each one of the guidelines that are proposed for the appointment of the new mayor are discriminatory in fashion,” Black, said.

One of the guidelines says candidates should not be a Penn State employee.

“There may be things that we are concerned about, but because of the Mayor’s duel roles, the Mayor may feel that it’s difficult to advocate for the State College Borough,” Councilwoman Dauler, said.

Some Penn State students at the meeting urged council to get rid of this guideline, saying the large student population is not being well represented.



“You need to get someone who is actively involved in the Penn State community,” a Penn State student, said.

“There are two Penn State employees on council now, we’ve had council presidents who are Penn State employees, I don’t see why there’s an issue with the Mayor being a Penn State employee at all,” Councilman Barlow, said.

Another guideline says the candidate should understand the position being offered is for two years, and they should not run for reelection.

“It would give a person a platform that would give them an edge or anybody else that wanted to run for mayor in two years,” Engeman, said.