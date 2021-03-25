Guide rail work, lane closures to resume on I-80

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Guide rail improvement work will resume March 29 in Clearfield County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Work will start on Interstate 80 at mile-marker 138 in Clearfield County. It will progress west toward DuBois and end at mile-marker 96. Drivers should be alert for crews in the eastbound and westbound lanes during this project.

Traffic control will enforce daytime lane closures starting as early as 5 a.m. Message boards will alert drivers of upcoming lane closures. The project is expected to take about six weeks to complete, according to PennDOT.