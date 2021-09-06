Guests can create their own art at new SAMA exhibit

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) is hosting a “Great Create” event where guests will be able to become a part of the “Almost Endless” art exhibit on Sept. 12 from 12 to 4 p.m.

“Almost Endless” is an exhibition that celebrates the role creativity plays in society, according to SAMA’s website. The exhibit itself will be on display until Sept. 25, but Great Create will give participants a 4″ x 6″ blank canvas or piece of paper to make their own creation. Their work can be hung on a wall in the museum or be taken home.

The event is free to attend, but guests must RSVP online. Donations are appreciated. Some materials will be provided, but guests can also bring their own. There is also an option to attend the event virtually.

The exhibit is located at 1210 11th Ave. in Altoona.