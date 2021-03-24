Growing gypsy moth population could damage central PA forests

DuBois, PA (WTAJ) – Gypsy moth populations across central Pennsylvania have grown over the past few years, and after a dry 2020, concerns over the damage they could cause is growing.

These growing numbers could be a cause for concern if there is another dry year this year, as the state no longer funds spraying on private land. That means you may have to pay out of your own pocket to save your trees.

If you do not spray your trees, these insects could defoliate the trees, As they continue to eat leaves off of trees. The defoliation occurs as caterpillars hatch their eggs, and as they grow they eat leaves off the tree. As this process continues the trees start to defoliate to the point where they can become completely bare. John Williams is a retired DCNR forestry specialist who lives in Treasure Lake, DuBois, a private area where the state no longer sprays, and he has seen the population grow.

“What I’ve been seeing is a population, a healthy population that seems to be building in our area right now,” Williams said.

The entire DuBois area are currently seeing between 2,000-4,000 egg masses at its highest population. These are unheard of numbers, even to a forest health specialist, who says

in past years you could walk outside and maybe spot one mass on your trees, but today you could spot twenty. Although that number may seem small, he says you have to picture it over a large area.

“If you think of that on an acre basis, that’s really high numbers. In those kind of places where the numbers are that high you’re certainly going to see defoliation,” said Tim Tomon, a forest health specialist from the PA Bureau of Forestry.

You can check for egg masses on your own trees at home. Oak trees tend to be these pest’s favorites to lay eggs on, but recently Tomon says he has spotted them on maple and black cherry trees, too.

When checking your trees, it’s easy to just check eye level and below, but it’s important to try to search as high as you can.

For a list of applicators to spray your private land, or a guide on how to check for gypsy moths, visit the Bureau of Forestry’s website.