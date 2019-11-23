Group sleeps outside all night to raise awareness for youth homelessness

Friday night, communities all over the country held “Sleep Outs”, where people sleep outside to raise awareness for youth homelessness. This was apart of the “Sleep Out America” night through the Covenant House, non-profit.

People from the Centre County Youth Service bureau made a fort at the State College Presbyterian Church Friday night at 11 and slept in it.

Mara Holsinger, Residential Youth Advocate for the Centre County Youth Service Bureau, says youth homelessness in State College area is a bigger problem then people realize.

Holsinger says people who want to give can donate at: https://sleepoutamerica.org/