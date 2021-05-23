Groundhog Wine Festival brings in thousands at Clearfield County Fairgrounds

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — It seemed like an early sign of summer at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds as thousands gathered for the Groundhog Wine Festival.

The event, which typically takes place in February, was cancelled due to COVID-19, but organizers joined forces with fair managers and visit Clearfield County, to hold their usual individual events as one big mini festival.

The Wine Festival, which took place in the fairgrounds, featured 22 wineries from the Central Pennsylvania area.

Yesterday’s perfect weather has many wondering if this event should continue to be held in May.

“Maybe even better than normal. so it might be something that the people in charge of this may continue to do in May,” said Toni Kulbacki, who was representing the Two Birch Winery.

“it’s nice, really nice. nice weather and just beautiful…I enjoy it.” added Olive Plubell, who was at the fairgrounds enjoying the wine festival.

Also taking place at the fair grounds this weekend is a Fair Food Court, with 31 food vendors lined up and the Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers event. Both of these events will continue throughout the day.