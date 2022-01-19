Groundhog Visitor’s Center set for official debut this Groundhog Day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – This recent cold snap may have you wishing for an early spring, and of course, that answer lies with Punxsutawney Phil.

If you plan on making the trek to Gobbler’s Knob on Feb. 2, though, you’ll notice some changes.

Although the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor’s Center first opened its doors in 2020. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, and a virtual celebration last year. This Groundhog Day will serve as the official grand opening of the center. The process of bringing this visitor’s center to Gobbler’s Knob has been a long one, spanning several years, and now that it’s complete, the Groundhog Club’s office manager, Marcy Galando said it is a big step toward’s turning the site into a place to see every day of the year, instead of just on the famous holiday.

“Make this a destination. Make a gobblers knob a destination,” Galando said. “It’s really exciting for the Punxsutawney folks.”

It’s full of attractions for the family, like a gift shop, a theatre room, where you can watch films like Bill Murray’s 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day,” and past prognostication’s. There are even memorabilia from the movie. Inside, you’ll also find plenty more memorabilia on the history of Groundhog Day, dating back to 1887.

“We have a lot of apparel in here, we have a lot of memorabilia in here”

The Groundhog Club Visitor’s Center is open Wednesday-Sunday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and all items available in the gift shop are also available for purchase online at Groundhog.org/souvenir

“We hope for people to come in, get a little extra taste of Punxsutawney. And we hope to then direct them to the different local businesses and attractions around,” said A.J. Dereume, Punxsutawney Phil’s handler.

Ahead of the holiday’s grand return to an in-person celebration, Galando said business has started to pick up in recent weeks, with many more people coming in from out of state to check out the area ahead of Groundhog Day. And after two years without a groundhog day celebration… Everyone, including Phil, is excited about the big day.

“There’s a buzz in the air. People are excited to get back to Gobbler’s Knob, and get back to their own individual treks on Groundhog Day,” Dereume said.

If you can’t make it to Punxsutawney on February 2, you can catch WTAJ’s Groundhog Day special: “Out of the shadows”, live from Gobbler’s Knob at 7 a.m.