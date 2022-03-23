PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Residents of Punxsutawney might see groundhogs on their sidewalks before the July festival.

Punxsutawney Revitalization (PRIDE) is proposing that groundhog silhouettes be painted on the crosswalk of the Punxsutawney Borough streets. Pride wants the painting to be finished by the time the July festival rolls around.

PRIDE said that if all goes well, then folks should expect to see Punxsutawney Phil’s shadow on crosswalks downtown.