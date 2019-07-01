Groundhog Festival underway in Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A week-long festival in a Jefferson County town is celebrating a community and their famous groundhog.

The groundhog festival is happening right now in Punxsutawney.

The festival is every year during the week of Fourth of July.

It features food, crafts and rides for the kids.

“It’s a free festival,” general chairmain Roger Steele said. “Bring your chair and a pocket full of smiles. Distribute your smiles and you’ll go home with twice as many as you brought.”

The festival kicks off every day through Saturday around 10 a.m. and wraps up with live entertainment in the evening.

