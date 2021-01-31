Groundhog Day 2021: Here’s how to watch

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around. At sunrise on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the furry forecaster’s prediction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six more weeks of winter or six more weeks of spring? Punxsutawney Phil will let us know soon, and there are several ways you can see him since you can’t see him in person this year.

No visitors are permitted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Holi-stay PA” experience was created to let families have a safe event at home without forfeiting the excitement of Groundhog Day.

To watch the live stream, check out VisitPA’s Holi-stay website.

“Whether you’re hoping for six more weeks of winter fun or an early spring, we could all use some extra happiness this year,” Carrie Lepore of the Department of Community and Economic Development said.

Featured activities include recipes, curated Spotify playlists, giveaways and a live stream of the event starting at 6:30 a.m. EST on Feb. 2.

Let’s see what Phil has to say!