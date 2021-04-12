Groundbreaking ceremony for road project taking place in Loretto

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A groundbreaking ceremony is taking place Monday for a construction project at Syberton Road in Loretto.

The ceremony comes as the borough plans to construct a pedestrian crossing along the road from Saint Michael School to the Basilica of Saint Michael Church. The project involves the removal and re-setting of existing roadway brick pavers and constructing a new concrete pavement crosswalk.

New concrete sidewalks, concrete curbing, ADA curb ramps, paint markings, solar-powered flashing school crossing signs, and seeding and mulching are also planned.

The ceremony is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday at 321 St. Mary Street in Loretto.

