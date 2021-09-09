Groundbreaking ceremony held for veterans memorial in Treasure Lake

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday afternoon in Clearfield County. Residents came together in Treasure Lake to officially move forward with a veterans memorial that has been long in the works.

In the works for more than a year now, the memorial that once seemed lost, after first being planned in February 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic nearly derailed all plans, but through multiple fundraisers over the last year the lofty goal of raising $60,000 was achieved has been reached.

“We are gathered here today to break ground to establish a sacred place for our community to honor the veterans and all those who have served,” said Susan Gelfand, chairperson of the Treasure Lake grant and fundraising committee. “All the efforts led to the amazing result of raising $57,000 of $60,000, which has brought us here today.”

Home to many veterans within Sandy Township, the memorial will serve as an area for vets and residents of the community to come and pay their respects to those who have served.

“Being a veteran, being in a family of multiple veterans it just lets me come and remember the sacrifices they’ve made and everything they’ve done for our country,” Shawn Arbaugh said, Sandy Township’s manager.

The memorial is located on Bay Road across the street from the Lakeview Lodge restaurant. It will feature stone emblems of the seven service branches, a brick walkway, and benches for visitors of the memorial.

“It’s great for the community, for people to come out, and thank the veterans,” said David Gralla, a U.S. Army veteran and commander of the VFW Post 813 in DuBois. “Fellow veterans and members of my post, we love the idea. We can’t wait for next memorial day when it’s up.”

Construction on the memorial is now set to begin after the groundbreaking. Electrical work is scheduled to be complete by this winter, followed by landscaping work to be done by next spring. The memorial will be ready to be unveiled by next years Memorial Day service in Treasure Lake