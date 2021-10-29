Grill causes small fire at Perkins restaurant in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A small fire broke out Friday morning at a Perkins restaurant in Altoona.

Crews were called to the restaurant located on Pleasant Valley Blvd. just before 7 a.m.

It turns out, the incident was caused after a grill caught fire. Luckily employees were able to put the fire out.

Fire companies from Lakemont and Greenwood responded to ensure the fire didn’t spread any further. No injuries were reported