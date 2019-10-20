Griffith Family Foundation partners with Sideline Cancer for “I Can Challenge”

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Griffith Family Foundation collaborated with Penn State’s Sideline Cancer held an ice cream eating competition to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

The foundation was started by Cathy Griffith, in honor of her husband Greg who died from pancreatic cancer.

Former Penn State football player Zach Simpson was one of the participants in the contest, apart of the “I Can Challenge.” The ice cream was sponsored by Berkey Creamery, who helped plan this event along with WTAJ’s John Clay and Mike Fullington.

The flavor of the ice cream was purple to symbolize pancreatic cancer awareness month, which is next month.

$1500 were raised between Fullington Buses and students in the Sideline Cancer club.

