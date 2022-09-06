BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Jim Gregory joined his fellow republican state representative Rich Irvin at B&D Acres in Tyrone on Tuesday, Sept. 6 to answer questions from his possible future constituents.

Gregory says that he feels it is important to meet with those who haven’t been in his district before, due to redistricting changing the 80th area.

“Basically introducing ourselves to new people that we are going to be representing in the coming year, thanks to redistricting,” Gregory said. “Basically we pick up Birmingham, Franklin and Warriors Mark and that’s where we are tonight. And so we are having a sundae social for people to kind of get to know who I am as a representative for the coming year. We’d like to believe that we are going to win in November.”

Gregory says that while he can guess what issues are on the minds of people, he’d rather hear it straight from them.

Irvin says that while there are big national talking points that Republicans have reverberated across the state, that they don’t always reflect what is on the mind of the voters.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“The average person is worried about filling up their gas tank, being able to afford groceries and rent,” Irvin said. “