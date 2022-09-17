HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 2022 Greenwood Furnace Folk Gather kicked off Friday but there’s still tons to do throughout the rest of the weekend.
Saturday’s event started off with breakfast and multiple music events. Then after lunch, which runs from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., there are multiple classes set along with additional events. The event is taking place at the Greenwood Furnace State Park in Huntingdon. Below is a list of what’s planned for Saturday and Sunday.
Running from 1:15-2:15 p.m.
- Honoring Pennsylvania Heritage Musician Saul Broudy- Jerry Zolten
- Instrumental Jam – Henry Koretzky
- Singing Jam – Larry Mutti
- Mushroom Walk – Kelly Armor
Running from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- Try an Autoharp – Larry Mutti
- Couple Duos – Gene & Gayla Mills, Tim & Kim Craven
- East African Gospel Singing – Kelly Armor
- How to Jam – Ryan & Brennish Thomson
- Contradance Band Practice – Holly Foy & Laura Alexander
- Jamming with PA Heritage Musician Saul Broudy – Jerry Zolten
Running from 3:45-4:45 p.m.
- Music for Non-Musicians: What’s Next? – Gayla Mills
- Songwriting – Gene Mills
- Multicultural Children’s Songs – Kelly Armor
- Easy Irish Tunes – Brennish Thomson
- Old Time Tunes – Henry Koretzky
- Intro to Gypsy Jazz – Ryan Thomson
Dinner will be held from 5:15 to 6 p.m. followed by a concert at 7 by Simple Gifts & Rustical Quality String Band.
Following the concert
- Contradance – Bob Nicholson, callerContradance Open Band– Holly Foy & Laura Alexander
- Instrumental Jam – Ryan Thomson
- Singing Jam – Larry Mutti
The day will get started on Sunday as breakfast will be held from 8-8:30 a.m.
Running from 9-10 a.m.
- Try a Kalimba – Kelly Armor
- Hymn Singing – Tim & Kim Craven, Mick Smyer
- Rhythm & Phrasing – Richard Sleigh
- Old Time Jam – Ryan & Brennish Thomson & Mike Rovine
- Sightreading Practice – Laura Alexander & Larry Mutti
Running from 10:15-11:15 a.m.
- Washboard Percussion – Mick Smyer & Karen Hirshon
- Funny Songs – Tim & Kim Craven
- Easy New England Tunes – Ryan Thomson & Mike Rovine
- Playing the Blues – Richard Sleigh & Jerry Zolten
- Bluegrass Jam – Gene & Gayla Mills
Running from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- Storytelling – Kelly Armor
- Songs About Traveling – Jerry Zolten & Saul Broudy
- Super Cool Easy Tunes – Henry Koretzky & Laura Alexander
- Backing Up a Singer – Gene & Gayla Mills, Brennish Thomson
- Pennsylvania Reels – Simple Gifts
Lunch will be held from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. and the last event will run from 1:15-2:15 p.m. as Henry Koretzky will run The Last Jam.
