Greentree Landfill makes statement after deadly accident

KERSEY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gary Haupt, 56, was pronounced dead on the scene of an accident at Greentree Landfill, where he worked, on Tuesday, September 17.

Haupt, who was caught between the rear of a tractor-trailer and the back of a tipping device, died of blunt force crushing of his mid-section.

It is with profound sadness that we announce that one of our team members has perished as a result of an incident that occurred at the Greentree Landfill located at 635 Toby Road in Kersey, Pennsylvania. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of our employee and ask that you respect their privacy while they deal with this very tragic news. We are conducting an investigation and will be cooperating with all agencies that are required to investigate the incident. Mark A. Nighbor

Vice President of Marketing & Communications

The death was ruled accidental, but investigations are still ongoing.