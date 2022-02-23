ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Anyone age 18 and under has the chance to get a free cup of hot chocolate and a cookie on Feb. 25 at Greenbean Coffee House in honor of its

“Cocoa with the Po-Po” event.

Participants who stop by Greenbean’s location at 720 Sixth Avenue will also be able to interact with local police officers from 5 to 7 p.m. They can pick up their sweet treats from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is the third year that Greenbean has hosted the event in collaboration with the Because We Care Foundation and Logan Township and Altoona police.

Hot chocolate and cookies can also be picked up at Greenbean’s Grande Palazzo location on Seventh Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Local law enforcement will only be at the location on Sixth Avenue.