Greenbean Coffee expanding after 4 years in business

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Business is brewing in Altoona’s Greenbean Coffee House, as the coffee shop is celebrating its 4th anniversary.

Co-owner Travis McCabe said they have outgrown their space, so an expansion is in the works right across the street. The new location will be four times the size of the current location.

Construction started Aug. 9 and the owners are hoping for it to be complete by the end of the year.

Greenbean is continuing to expand throughout Blair County. A Duncansville location is in the works and is expected to be ready by late November.

McCabe said this extra room will allow them to do ​more for the community.

“We’ve outgrown this spot, the community has taken us and lifted us to a point where we are like we can’t be here anymore, we want to do so much more so we can do so much more for the community, whether it offering new drinks, having the parking, to doing the open stage night,” McCabe said.

Just this Tuesday, they will only open at their main location 720 Sixth Ave, Altoona, PA 16602, so they can have all hands on deck to celebrate, it will be drive-through only.

