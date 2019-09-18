UPDATE: 1 Dead in Green Tree Landfill Accident

UPDATE: The person killed has been identified as Gary Haupt, 56, of Penfield. The report states that the investigation is still ongoing.

KERSEY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 3:05 pm, a 56-year-old Caucasian male became entrapped between the rear of a tractor-trailer and the back of a tipping device located within Greentree Landfill.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene by Michelle A. Muccio at 5:36 pm. The cause of death is blunt force crush injuries to the lower abdomen, and the manner of death is accidental.

The decedent is not being identified at this time pending notification of family.