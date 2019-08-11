Green or Greene: Frontier Airlines offering free flights to people with those last names

DENVER, Co. (WTAJ) — Is your last name Green or Greene?

Frontier Airlines are offering free flights for people with those last names. This deal is apart of the Green week, focusing on fuel efficiency and sustainability.

Those eligible can book a flight and then get a full refund on their trip up to $400. You must have documentation proving that your last name is Green or Greene.

Refunds will be rewarded to the original booking contact person by September 15, 2019.

For full terms and conditions of the promotion, click the link below: https://www.flyfrontier.com/deals/green?fbclid=IwAR06unvmGfo5Y89M1qZI2JY370i5fYZg2rlZtOCyWXnKKQNFbHrg-4Q6QDU