Green Leaf Medicals donates sterilization tool to three ambulance services

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Green Leaf Medicals provided three Broad Top area ambulance services with new arsenal to fight the virus.

Thanks to compliance manager Chuck Elder, Saxton, Six Mile Run Area and R.W.&BT Fire Company, all have a sterilization tool that helps clean their equipment.

“I just took some pieces and parts that were available commercially and put it together for use for people in the community that really needed it,” said Elder.

The new tool is a box, powered by UV-C light.

“That light will actually interrupt the RNA, DNA sequencing and render the microbe pretty much dead or unable to reproduce,” said Elder.

According to paramedic Mike Smith at Saxton Volunteer Fire Company they looked into UV-C light at the onset of the pandemic.

“The equipment was expensive and it was very hard to get because of the supply, so we sort of let things go and used the regular cleaning wipes and sprays,” said Smith.

But those wipes and sprays were time consuming, as everything had to be wiped down.

Now with the UV-C light, Smith says their equipment is disinfected within seconds.

“You can put stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, whatever we use in the ambulance on that particular call,” said Six Mile Run Fire Company’s Rich Mitchell.

It can even be used to sterilize the entire ambulance cart.

“We can turn the light up, set it inside the box of the ambulance, plug it in and leave it in there for a little bit and it’ll sterilize the whole box of the ambulance where the patient was,” said Mitchell.

Elder says they wanted to donate the boxes because they value the community they operate in, and are always looking for ways to help in whatever way they can.