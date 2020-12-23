Green Leaf Medical to be acquired by Columbia Care

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A company with a medical marijuana manufacturing plant in Bedford County will be absorbed by one of the first providers of medical cannabis in the country.

Columbia Care will be purchasing Green Leaf for a cash and stock deal of 240 million dollars.

‘G-Leaf’ came to Saxton in 2018. The company also announced a 30 million dollar expansion earlier this year and aims to bring 300 more jobs to the area.

The company’s acquisition of Green Leaf is expected to close next Summer.

