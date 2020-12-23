Green Leaf Medical to be acquired by Columbia Care

Local News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A company with a medical marijuana manufacturing plant in Bedford County will be absorbed by one of the first providers of medical cannabis in the country.

Columbia Care will be purchasing Green Leaf for a cash and stock deal of 240 million dollars.

‘G-Leaf’ came to Saxton in 2018. The company also announced a 30 million dollar expansion earlier this year and aims to bring 300 more jobs to the area.

The company’s acquisition of Green Leaf is expected to close next Summer.

THE LATEST

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss