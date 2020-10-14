Green Leaf Medical begins second phase of expansion project

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is seeing a growing demand for medical marijuana. Patient visits increased 70 percent over a 6-month span, generating $385 million in sales.

A Bedford County medical marijuana manufacturer is working to keep up with that demand by moving forward on a long-expected expansion project that will create more than 300 jobs in the area.

Phase 2 of the Green Leaf Medical expansion’s project is already underway, in addition to jobs, the company is investing part of its revenue back into the community.

In the last year, Green Leaf Medical invested $50,000 towards helping their community grow, but they want to do even more.

“We’re excited to give back to the community and this expansion will give us the opportunity to give more to the schools, the local fire company, as well as the local senior centers,” general manager of Green Leaf Medical, Jamie Jones said.

With a great demand for G Leaf products in the state this year, the company has made a higher profit, so in 2021 they will give back a quarter of a million dollars.

Combined with the creation of more jobs, it’s an investment the CEO of Green Leaf hopes will attract people to the area, further boosting the local economy.

“The community has been so good to us and we have a responsibility, we believe we have a social responsibility to give back to the community,” CEO of Green Leaf Medical, Philip Goldberg said.

This 30 million dollar project will add a 178,000 square foot renovation, adding 24 additional flower rooms, a processing lab, cafeteria, packaging and shipping, automation, and more.

“There’s great demand and we have a great workforce, and so when those two things are present, there is a great opportunity,” Goldberg said.

The project is anticipated to be complete in August 2021. Phase 3 will begin in the next 2 1/2 years.