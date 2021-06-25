Green Bean Coffee House to open third location in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One local coffee shop is expanding their brews in Blair County.

Green Bean Coffee House will be opening up a third location in Duncansville. The location will reportedly be at the former First National Bank Building.

The new location will have a drive-thru for those on the go. No opening date has been set at this time.

Green Bean Coffee House first opened along 6th avenue in Altoona in August 2017 by Hollidaysburg native Travis McCabe. Since then, Green Bean opened a second location located at the Graystone Grande Palazzo.

The business offers a variety of coffees, espresso-based drinks, and pastries.