Greater Johnstown YMCA receives needed funding, focusing on 2021

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown YMCA, like many non-profits and organizations, has taken a hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, CEO Shawn Sebring said he wasn’t sure if the facility could remain open another month with memberships down 50%, fundraising cut drastically and the facility not being used as much.

Since then, they’ve held a few fundraising events and Sebring discussed the state of the facility.

“We were also able to recieve the Cambria County Covid-19 Relief Fund which are restricted funds but they’re definitely going to help us get through year end. Then this weekend we had a family fun fest fundraiser and we were able to raise just over $4,600.”

He says they’ve raised around $50,000 since the middle of September and the focus is now on next year.

