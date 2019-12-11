Greater Johnstown Y.M.C.A. celebrates 150 years in the community

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown Community Y.M.C.A. is celebrating its 150 year anniversary in the area.

The Y.M.C.A. has seen several different facility changes with the major one taking place after the flood in 1977.

In 1979, their current location was rebuilt and then renovated in 2015 to be the current building you see today.

To celebrate their anniversary, they are offering special deals for the upcoming year.

“Our youth memberships are going to be a $150 a year with a $1.50 join fee in January. We are also creating a new young adult membership which is anybody that is 18 to 24 years old, that’s also going to be $150 for the year or $12.50 a month,” says Shawn Sebring, C.E.O. of the Greater Johnstown Y.M.C.A.

Sebring started a few weeks ago but he says they will continue to build on partnerships with other businesses in the city to help bring restoration to Johnstown.

More information can be found on their website by clicking here.